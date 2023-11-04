Kourtney Kardashian is now a mom of four! The 44-year-old reality TV star gave birth to her and husband Travis Barker's first baby, a son named Rocky, making this her fourth child.

People was first to report the birth news, followed by TMZ. At this time, it's not exactly known when Kourtney welcomed the baby boy into the world. ET has reached out to reps for the couple.

Kourtney and Travis are each parents of children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's 24-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

The Poosh founder publicly announced her pregnancy in June 2023 at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video. Not long after the pregnancy reveal, the couple also announced they were expecting a baby boy.

The Blink-182 drummer announced the eagerly awaited name of the pair's baby in late October during an appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast. The couple, known for their rock and roll sensibilities, previously teased the name back in June, with Travis playfully commenting on one of Kourtney's maternity photos on Instagram, saying, "I already know his name."

Travis revealed his fondness for the name "Rocky Thirteen" during an episode of Complex's Goat Talk series with Alabama. He explained that the inspiration came from Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and his belief that "13 is just the greatest number of all time." Alabama was less enthusiastic about the name and proposed alternative suggestions like Audemars, Milan, and Cloud.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Kourtney and Travis have been trying to conceive a child for years. The couple publicly went through the IVF process on her family's reality show, The Kardashians, with Kourtney claiming that the medications caused her to go into "early menopause" and to experience "depression." In the season 3 premiere of the Hulu series, Kourtney shared that she had officially stopped IVF, and that she and Travis were trying to conceive a baby naturally.

Looking back on her fourth journey to motherhood in an interview with Vogue, Kourtney recalled feeling "pressured and pushed" into taking the IVF route.

"It went against my intuition, and I didn't feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll is takes," she explained, adding that, ironically, it wasn't until they took a break from IVF that they were able to conceive. "We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."

The reality star shared how, because of her age, her pregnancy was considered a geriatric pregnancy, which comes with a lot more medical attention than the reality star was expecting.

"[Geriatric] is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kourtney said. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

The reintroduction of restrictions was, in part, because of the medical scare that landed Kourtney in the hospital to undergo fetal surgery in September.

On Sept. 6, Kourtney took to Instagram to share her experience with fans. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote alongside a picture of Travis holding her hand while she lays in a hospital bed.

BACKGRID

While Kourtney and Travis' faces weren't visible, the photo briefly showed her baby bump, which had a bandage on it.

Kourtney revealed that this was the first time she had ever experienced this during pregnancy. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," the Poosh founder told Vogue. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Despite how harsh things seem between Kourtney and Kim as their infamous Dolce & Gabbana fight has been playing out on The Kardashians, a source told ET that Kourtney felt "supported by everyone as her due date gets closer."

"Her immediate family and Travis’ kids are excited and have been there for her," the source added. "Travis has been Kourtney’s rock throughout her pregnancy, and Kris has offered a lot of guidance too."

Despite earlier reporting that Scott had been "keeping his distance" during her new pregnancy, ET's source said that even he had been handling things better as of late.

Backgrid

"He has put his own personal feelings aside and just wants to ensure that Kourtney is healthy and that their kids are feeling good," the source shared. "He has been extra proactive and hands-on and helping out however he can."

"Both Scott and Kourtney have had open and honest conversations with their kids about getting a new sibling," the source noted. "They're looking forward to having a new baby brother around."

Just after news broke that Kourtney was pregnant, a source told ET that the couple was over the moon.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

See more on Kourtney and Travis' journey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: