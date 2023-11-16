The name of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's newborn son has been confirmed by the baby boy's birth certificate.

More than two weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together into the world, The Blast has confirmed the child's name is Rocky Thirteen Barker following initial reports of his name. Travis and Kourtney, however, have yet to personally confirm their son's moniker.

According to his birth certificate, Rocky was born at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on Nov. 1 and Kourtney's physician was Dr. Kathleen Valenton, who previously worked with Kim Kardashian when she had preeclampsia during one of her pregnancies.

In early November, ET spoke with a source who confirmed the couple had welcomed their baby boy and were over the moon by his arrival.

"Kourtney gave birth and she and Travis are so elated. They're feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through," the source told ET. "They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what's most important to them."

"There were naturally worries and anxieties, but now Kourtney and Travis feel like they can take a step back, breathe, and enjoy," the source continued. "They are taking things day by day and looking forward to this new chapter outside of their lives as a married couple."

Kourtney and Travis are each parents of children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis is the father of Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's 24-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

The Poosh founder publicly announced her pregnancy in June 2023 at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video. Not long after the pregnancy reveal, the couple also announced they were expecting a baby boy.

The Blink-182 drummer announced the eagerly awaited name of the pair's baby in late October during an appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast. The couple, known for their rock and roll sensibilities, previously teased the name back in June, with Travis playfully commenting on one of Kourtney's maternity photos on Instagram, saying, "I already know his name."

Travis revealed his fondness for the name "Rocky Thirteen" during an episode of Complex's Goat Talk series with Alabama. He explained that the inspiration came from Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and his belief that "13 is just the greatest number of all time." Alabama was less enthusiastic about the name and proposed alternative suggestions like Audemars, Milan, and Cloud.

More than a week and a half after the baby's birth, the drummer took to TikTok to share a video of himself in the hospital drumming to the rhythm of his son's heartbeat as it was monitored on the screens.

"Practicing to my babies heartbeat 🥁," Travis captioned the video, which Kourtney reposted.

While they have not shared the name or a photo of their son yet, a source told ET that they are basking in the bliss of having a newborn and they "feel complete after the birth of their son."

"The couple can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing," the source said.

"The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast."

