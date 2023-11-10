Travis Barker is bonding with his newborn son in a very unique way. The 47-year-old drummer took to TikTok to share a video of himself in the hospital drumming to the rhythm of his son's heartbeat as it was monitored on the screens.

"Practicing to my babies heartbeat 🥁," Barker captioned the video.

Travis' wife, Kourtney Kardashian, reposted the video to her own Instagram account.

The couple have yet to share the first photo of their little boy or confirm his name after welcoming him on Nov. 6. The Blink-182 drummer previously shared on a podcast interview that they intended to name the little boy Rocky Thirteen.

A source told ET earlier this week that Kourtney and Travis "feel complete after the birth of their son."

"The couple can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing," the source said. "The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast."

Following Kourtney's health struggles throughout her pregnancy, which included emergency fetal surgery, the pair are feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby boy.

"They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy," the source added. "That is what’s most important to them."

