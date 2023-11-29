Kris Jenner was none too pleased when her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, announced her pregnancy to the world. The momager and her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, shared that Kourt kept them in the dark when it came to her plans to announce the pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker, at a Los Angeles Blink-182 show.

"She found out on the news, my mom. She wasn't very happy, rightfully so," Khloé explains on the season 4 finale of The Kardashians.

"I woke up, opened my eyes, and right in front of me -- because we had left the TV on the night before -- and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punk'd," Kris admits. "And then I realized it was ABC News."

The 68-year-old momager goes on to explain, "I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

Kourtney had, in fact, shared her pregnancy news with all of her sisters in a sweet in-person moment on last week's episode.

"And when I said on Saturday, 'Wow, Mom's feelings are really hurt that you did this,' she was like, 'I forgot!'" Khloé says of Kourtney.

"She forgot she had a family. That's what pregnancy brain does. It's wild how that happens," Kris adds sarcastically.

But Kourtney is not bothered by her family's response.

"I just truly didn't think to invite them to the L.A. concert and didn't think that they would care to come," Kourtney says in her confessional interview. "And I did tell Khloé about it and she did ask me to change it to San Diego. It's not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world, and it's not about anything else."

As Kris and Khloé join Kourtney and Travis on the tour bus to see the first show and begin to micromanage the situation, Kourtney feels validated in her decision.

"It's not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints," she notes. "And I'm like, 'Ah, I see why I didn't invite you to the other thing.'"

Hulu

Later in the episode, Kourtney invites Kris and her family to her gender reveal party, which is taking place the next day.

"You're telling me the day before? That's so Kourtney," Kris says, laughing and shaking her head.

Of course, in present day, Kourtney and Travis have already welcomed their little boy, Rocky.

