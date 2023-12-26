Why Kim Kardashian Is Missing From Family Christmas Video

Kim Kardashian missed her moment in this year's Kardashian Christmas spotlight. The SKIMs founder is revealing why she was noticeably absent from a fun holiday video that featured her mom and all four sisters.

On Christmas, Kylie Jenner shared a lip sync video set to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" in which Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian each delivered a line while dressed in their festive best. In her caption, Kylie hilariously called Kim out.

"We couldn't find kimberly," she wrote. Khloe posted the same video, but made no mention of Kim in her caption.

"Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!" Kim replied in the comments. "Haterssss."

Mystery solved!

The KarJenners appeared to have a very merry Christmas together. In addition to the musical fun on Christmas Eve, including a live performance from Babyface, the sisters appear to have tried their hand at making beeshee -- a classic Armenian pancake -- enjoying the fruits of their labors while wearing matching jammies on Christmas morning.

In one post on their respective Instagram Stories, Kylie and Khloe also had some fun getting into a pretend altercation -- with Khloe performing a stunt slap on Kylie and calling her a "f**king b**ch" before they both burst into giggles.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis Barker's son, Rocky Thirteen, made his Instagram debut over the holiday weekend.

While the proud parents haven't taken to Instagram to share their son's face, they are living in baby bliss.

"Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together," a source recently told ET. "Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

