North West is ready to launch her music career.

At just 10 years old, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter recently revealed that she's working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout. The title is a nod to her dad's 2004 breakout album, The College Dropout.

According to Billboard, North announced the exciting news during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday night.

"And I've been working on an album," she told the crowd while her song, "Talking / Once Again," played, per the outlet. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

North's new foray into music should come as no surprise, given her dad's musical background. In fact, just last month, she was featured in the song and music video for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's single "Talking / Once Again," which is part of their collaborative project ¥$.

"It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," North sings on the track. "Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me."

Back in October 2023, North told i-D Magazine that her career goals ranged from a basketball player to a rapper.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side," she told the publication when asked what she wants to be when she's older.

"When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," she said, referencing her parents' respective lines.

In addition to her entrepreneurial dreams, North has long expressed a passion for art, and her mom frequently showcase her work on social media.

North previously told i-D that she loves to paint everything except helicopters because they "are so hard because they have all these little lines."

