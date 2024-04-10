Kim Kardashian and her bestie, Miss Miss Westie, had a cute mother-daughter night out!

On Tuesday, the Kardashians star was joined by her and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter, North West, courtside inside of Crypto.com arena while the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors.

The mother-daughter duo were cool as they posed for pictures inside of the game and showed off their twinning style. For the evening on the court, Kim and North wore coordinating black outfits. North looked cool in a long bomber jacket and black pants combo. And taking a break from her vacation braids, she sported her hair in two space buns with a long bang.

Kim Kardashian and North West at Lakers game. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

For her part, Kim, 43, wore a long black leather trench over her sleek Balenciaga skintight bodysuit and boots.

During the game, Kim and North made duck lips while posing for a photo. In another pic taken at the game, Kim was seen talking to former basketball pro Peter Cornell and actor Will Ferrell.

Kim Kardashian sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game with North West and Will Ferrell. - Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The SKIMS founder made her return to the arena to watch LeBron James play with the Lakers almost a month after she attended a game with her and Kanye's son, Saint West. In March, the social media maven and Saint, 8, were two of the big celebrity parent-kid duos in the house. The game was also attended by Jennifer Lopez, who sat courtside with her husband, Ben Affleck, and his son, Samuel.

Kim and North's courtside night came after the mother of four joined her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their kids for a spring break vacation in Turks and Caicos. Over the weekend, Kim shared a photo dump of her and Kanye's kids, North, Saint, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 6, with their cousin, True Thompson, who turns six on April 12.

"Spring Break," Kim captioned the post.

