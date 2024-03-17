Kim Kardashian is on the case when it comes to Kate Middleton's absence!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star had some fun following the internet's theories about the Princess of Wales' months-long absence from the spotlight.

"On my way to go find Kate," the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram photo carousel.

Kardashian's post led with a photo of her seemingly getting into a car wearing a cropped T-shirt and leather pants. The SKIMS founder also rocked a diamond choker. The pics appear to be old as the reality TV star is sporting blonde hair.

Kardashian and her natural dark tresses were spotted sitting courtside with her and Kanye West's son, Saint, at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game over the weekend. Kardashian and Saint, 8, were joined by friends as they watched the Warriors defeat the Lakers 128-121.

As for Middleton, she's remained out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. However, in the months that have followed, royal watchers and the internet have come up with various theories speculating on her absence.

Things ramped up last week after a photo shared on Middleton and Prince William's official social media platforms featuring the princess and their three kids appeared to be altered. The Associated Press and other news agencies pulled the photo, and Middleton released a rare statement in response.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Middleton wrote. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

Major global news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) also went on the record to say Buckingham Palace is no longer a trusted source.

Per the palace's original statement, Middleton "is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

