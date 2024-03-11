Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. spent Oscar Sunday together! While departing the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party, the reality star and the NFL player were photographed together, a rare occurrence for the private couple.

The pair walked out side-by-side as they exited the swanky bash. In the pic, Kardashian walked slightly in front of Beckham, who was all smiles to be seen with the SKIMS founder.

Earlier in the evening, the pair arrived separately, though close in timing to one another, an eyewitness tells ET. Kardashian, 43, stunned in a custom Balenciaga dress, which she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and black Balenciaga Square Knife pumps.

For his part, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, looked dapper in a black leather suit.

Once inside the party, the eyewitness tells ET that Kardashian and Beckham "did their own things during the night and mingled with different groups."

As for how their romance, which began in September 2023, is progressing, a source tells ET that they "are doing their best to keep things quiet and to themselves."

"Kim and Odell have known each other for a long time, so they are comfortable with one another," the source says. "They make each other laugh and have a genuine connection."

He's got her family's stamp of approval too, with the source telling ET, "Odell is particularly a very private person and everyone around him respects that, including Kim and her family. Kim's family is obsessed with Odell and like that he's such a gentleman and treats Kim well."

Amid Kardashian's romance with Beckham, the source says that her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West, "is an up and down process."

"He always has some sort of issue and tends to make things more complicated than they should be, but Kim continues to put their children first," the source says of North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

