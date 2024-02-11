Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen out together for the first time amid romance rumors.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder and the 31-year-old NFL pro were seen at a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII.

Kim turned heads in a dark brown backless top with a plunging neckline that she paired with bell-bottom brown trousers and a black hat that partially covered her flowing brunette locks.

As for Odell, the Baltimore Ravens player opted for a sleek ensemble, sporting black-and-white pants that he paired with a leather jacket, a plain white T-shirt underneath and black shoes with thick soles.

In addition to the hotel sighting, Kim and Odell were both spotted attending Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl party at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Marquee Nightclub on Saturday.

An eyewitness tells ET that they spotted Kim, LaLa Anthony and Khloe Kardashian walking downstairs from a VIP area inside the Fanatics party. As they were making their way through the crowd, LaLa and Khloe spotted Odell and flagged Kim to make her way back.

"Odell hugged LaLa and Khloe and then when Kim made her way to them, Odell gave her a hug and kissed her on the side of her face near her neck," the eyewitness said.

Kim and Odell first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going," a source told ET earlier this month. "Odell likes to keep a low profile and Kim appreciates that. They have been friends for a long time and naturally vibe with one another. Things are just easy between them and he isn’t in it for the attention or spotlight.”

Prior to being linked to Beckham Jr., Kim was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. She also previously dated Pete Davidson for nine months from 2021 to 2022.

Following her split from Pete, 30, Kim set some new ground rules for dating. In an October 2023 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mogul stated that she has "age limits," explaining, "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s."

Kim's friends seemed shocked by her statement, but she explained her reasoning. "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone," she said in a confessional interview. "I'm genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."

Meanwhile, Odell dated model Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023. They share an almost 2-year-old son named Zyn.

