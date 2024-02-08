Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s romance appears to be getting serious.

A source tells ET, "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going."

According to the source, "Odell likes to keep a low profile and Kim appreciates that. They have been friends for a long time and naturally vibe with one another. Things are just easy between them and he isn’t in it for the attention or spotlight.”

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder and the 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens wide receiver first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. At the time, a source told ET that the two had known each other for a while and had only recently started hanging out more.

Multiple sources close to Kardashian and Beckham Jr. said the stars "have a lot of mutual friends in common."

"She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person," another source said at the time. "Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

However, two months later, the pair continued to fuel romance rumors when the mother of four attended his 31st birthday party in New York City. Of the outing, a source told ET, "Kim and Odell have a lot of fun together. They vibe, respect each other, do their own things, and run their own ships, which is great for them. Kim’s family is supportive and always just want her to succeed and to be happy."

Prior to being linked to Beckham Jr., Kardashian was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. She also previously dated Pete Davidson for nearly a year in 2022.

Following her split from Davidson, 30, Kardashian set some new ground rules for dating. In an October 2023 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mogul stated that she has "age limits," explaining, "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s."

Kardashian's friends seemed shocked by her statement, but Kardashian explained her reasoning. "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone," Kardashian said in a confessional interview. "I'm genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."

Kardashian was also briefly linked to Tom Brady at one point, though nothing was ever confirmed.

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. dated model Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023. They share an almost 2-year-old son named Zyn.

