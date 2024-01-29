Kim Kardashian is telling the story of one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

According to BBC Arts, Kardashian, alongside Kari Lia, Hamish Fergusson and Passion Pictures, will executive produce the three-part docuseries about Elizabeth Taylor, titled, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

The documentary will feature access to the people who knew the Oscar-winning actress the best including family, friends and colleagues. In order to tell the story of Taylor's colorful career and personal life, the project will feature never-before-seen and heard audio, interviews and archive footage from her biggest films.

Kardashian will also have a special part inside the project, as footage from the 2011 interview she conducted with Taylor prior to her death, will be included. The SKIMS founder was the final person to interview Taylor.

Other notable interview subjects will include Dame Joan Collins, Margaret O'Brien, Carole Bayer Sager and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked closely with Taylor in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"For too long the story of Elizabeth Taylor has been told as a soap opera. The eight marriages, the diamonds, the addictions. This series gives Elizabeth Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist -- to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity," a press release by BBC Arts reads, adding: "The series will take a deep dive into Taylor's craft and technique as an actor -- one who mesmerized cinemagoers, but also changed the relationship between audiences and stars. We'll see how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate."

"Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life -- and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint." Kardashian says in a statement.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Taylor began her career as a young child and went on to win numerous awards for her performances in film. Taylor's personal life also took center stage, as she was married eight times (twice to the same man) and suffered from addiction. Off screen, Taylor was vocal about HIV/AIDS research and created a fragrance and jewelry empire.

Taylor died in 2011 at the age of 79 of congestive heart failure.

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is currently in production and will be released internationally by Fremantle. The series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

