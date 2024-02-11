Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are only heating up the rumor mill in Sin City. The 43-year-old reality star and SKIMs founder and the 31-year-old Baltimore Ravens wide receiver were both spotted separately attending Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.

Beckham Jr. posed on the red carpet at the event in a black leather jacket with white stripes and black stars down the arms and black and white pants.

Kim was photographed inside the event with her longtime pal, Lala Anthony, rocking a large black cowboy hat, a backless halter top, and brown pants.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

And she wasn't the only Kardashian in the building. Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also attended the soiree in an all-white ensemble, posing with her momager Kris Jenner's longtime love, Corey Gamble, and supermodel Winnie Harlow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kim and Beckham Jr. first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. Earlier this month, a source opened up to ET about the status of the pair's romance.

The source told ET at the time, "Things have been continuing to heat up between Kim and Odell. They like each other and have a good thing going."

According to the source, "Odell likes to keep a low profile and Kim appreciates that. They have been friends for a long time and naturally vibe with one another. Things are just easy between them and he isn’t in it for the attention or spotlight.”

Prior to being linked to Beckham Jr., Kim was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. She also previously dated Pete Davidson for nine months from 2021 to 2022.

Following her split from Davidson, 30, Kardashian set some new ground rules for dating. In an October 2023 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mogul stated that she has "age limits," explaining, "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s."

Kardashian's friends seemed shocked by her statement, but Kardashian explained her reasoning. "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone," Kardashian said in a confessional interview. "I'm genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. dated model Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023. They share an almost 2-year-old son named Zyn.

RELATED CONTENT: