Kim Kardashian didn't really have a rooting interest when it came to Super Bowl LVIII.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the reality star and media mogul backstage at the big game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she said she was cheering for "everybody."

"Anyone who wants to do a SKIMS campaign," she clarified with a laugh.

At least two Super Bowl players have already posed for Kim's shapewear company, with San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa headlining the brand's launch of its men's line last fall, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posing with his family for a holiday campaign.

Additionally, Usher posed for a SKIMS campaign ahead of his epic performance at this year's halftime show. "Halftime was amazing!" Kim told ET of the R&B singer.

Kim Kardashian at 2024 Super Bowl. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Kim's possible apathy about the Super Bowl matchup may have come from the fact that the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to make it to the big game -- and Kim's rumored boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., plays wide receiver for the Ravens.

Not to mention, the Chiefs most high-profile fan of the moment, Taylor Swift, has a famously complicated public relationship with Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

While Kim and Odell have kept things low-profile since the start of their reported romance, the pair did attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Marquee Nightclub on Saturday, and were photographed together for the first time at a Las Vegas hotel.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics and Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kim did get into the Super Bowl spirit ahead of the game, however, posting an Instagram photo of herself catching a football, which sister Khloe Kardashian cheekily commented on.

Wrote Khloe, "I’m rooting for you in the superbowl."

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

