The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget for the Holiday Season
It's time to get festive. The holiday season will be here before you know it and now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping and stock up on budget-friendly items. You'll need to keep an eye on holiday shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts get to you on time, and to take full advantage of the amazing selection of gifts (and holiday offers) from retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Walmart, and more.
It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better.
Additionally, now is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands before the holiday sales formally begin.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices, and they're all just a click away. Plus, most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gift items for your holiday needs.
Below, see our selection of the best holiday stocking stuffers.
Under $25
Give the gift of glossy fingernails. This OPI gloss provides up to 11 days of gel-like shine to seal a manicure. It will also keep smudges and dents at bay.
It's always nice to have high-quality KN95 masks handy, but it's hard to remember to replenish our supplies sometimes. Gift this practical stocking stuffer to a health-conscious friend.
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve.
For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
A speaker version of Grogu chomping a "snack" might be one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories out there.
Stock your family's stockings with these festive holiday socks.
Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case.
Help your loved ones keep their essential thoughts, notes, and lists compiled into one compact place with this beautiful and thoughtfully designed notepad from Papier.
A pair of Jessica Simpson’s fuzzy slide-on slippers would be a cozy find in a stocking.
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book is a great stress reliever and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or a stocking stuffer for anyone.
Under $50
Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues. They're the perfect size to stuff in a stocking.
The Kate Spade New York Heart Apple Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girlfriends.
This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.
Gift some skincare glow with the Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser, available at Amazon.
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
This bestselling, multipurpose body and hair oil is made from a seamless blend of organic sunflower seed, apricot kernel, and meadowfoam -- all of which helps to nourish skin, and create an unforgettable aromatic experience.
Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered.
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee or tea drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm — it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.
These Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair and other delectable bites. Grab these yummy bites at Amazon.
Budding bartender in your life? Give them this multipurpose knife to complete their tool set.
Under $100
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack.
Everybody loves high-quality socks and Bombas has a 4-pack of Snowflake calf socks in a bundle right now. The snowflake design is subtle enough that these socks can be worn year-round.
You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
Give the gift of self-care this holiday season with YINA's tension-releasing Gua Sha tool -- a Lana Condor-approved beauty essential.
This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life.
Let's be honest: No one will deny themselves this cell phone sanitizer and charger from Uncommon Goods.
Under $150
For a luxe stocking stuffer, a Coach wristlet will be a wonderful surprise. This wristlet comes in a beautiful, vibrant floral print.
Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any stocking. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.
This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your loved one's captured memories.
