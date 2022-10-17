Shopping

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget for the Holiday Season

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Christmas Stocking
Getty Images

It's time to get festive. The holiday season will be here before you know it and now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping and stock up on budget-friendly items. You'll need to keep an eye on holiday shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts get to you on time, and to take full advantage of the amazing selection of gifts (and holiday offers) from retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Walmart, and more.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better. 

Additionally, now is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands before the holiday sales formally begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices, and they're all just a click away. Plus, most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gift items for your holiday needs. 

Below, see our selection of the best holiday stocking stuffers

Under $25

OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer and Gloss,
OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer and Gloss,
Amazon
OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer and Gloss,

Give the gift of glossy fingernails. This OPI gloss provides up to 11 days of gel-like shine to seal a manicure. It will also keep smudges and dents at bay.

$14
Evolvetogether Manú KN95 Masks 5-Pack
Evolvetogether KN95 Masks 5-Pack
Evolvetogether
Evolvetogether Manú KN95 Masks 5-Pack

It's always nice to have high-quality KN95 masks handy, but it's hard to remember to replenish our supplies sometimes. Gift this practical stocking stuffer to a health-conscious friend. 

$15
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 

$24
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

$10
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu with Snack - Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker

A speaker version of Grogu chomping a "snack" might be one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories out there. 

$20
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box

Stock your family's stockings with these festive holiday socks.

$22$19
WITH COUPON
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix

Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case.

$25
Garden Strolls List Notepad
Garden Strolls List Notepad
Papier
Garden Strolls List Notepad

Help your loved ones keep their essential thoughts, notes, and lists compiled into one compact place with this beautiful and thoughtfully designed notepad from Papier.

$18
Jessica Simpson Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide-On Slippers
Jessica Simpson Women's Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide-On Slippers

A pair of Jessica Simpson’s fuzzy slide-on slippers would be a cozy find in a stocking. 

$21$19
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Amazon
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book

Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book is a great stress reliever and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or a stocking stuffer for anyone. 

$10

Under $50

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set

Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues. They're the perfect size to stuff in a stocking.

$30
Kate Spade Heart Apple Airpods Case
Heart Apple Airpods Case
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Heart Apple Airpods Case

The Kate Spade New York Heart Apple Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girlfriends.

$55$33
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug, Stainless Steel
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug

This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.

$48$44
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Gift some skincare glow with the Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser, available at Amazon.

$32
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.

$50$40
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil
Pink Moon
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil

This bestselling, multipurpose body and hair oil is made from a seamless blend of organic sunflower seed, apricot kernel, and meadowfoam -- all of which helps to nourish skin, and create an unforgettable aromatic experience. 

$42
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit

Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered. 

$35
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug

The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee or tea drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm — it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.

$35
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
kate spade studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs

These Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.

$48
Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert, Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Amazon
Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces

Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair and other delectable bites. Grab these yummy bites at Amazon. 

$33
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife
Nordstrom
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife

Budding bartender in your life? Give them this multipurpose knife to complete their tool set.

$35

Under $100 

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack.

$95
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

Everybody loves high-quality socks and Bombas has a 4-pack of Snowflake calf socks in a bundle right now. The snowflake design is subtle enough that these socks can be worn year-round.

$70
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.

$53
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha
YINA
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha

Give the gift of self-care this holiday season with YINA's tension-releasing Gua Sha tool -- a Lana Condor-approved beauty essential.

$60
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier

This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life.

$60
UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods
UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods

Let's be honest: No one will deny themselves this cell phone sanitizer and charger from Uncommon Goods. 

$70

Under $150 

Coach Small Wristlet With Floral Print
Coach Small Wristlet With Floral Print
Coach
Coach Small Wristlet With Floral Print

For a luxe stocking stuffer, a Coach wristlet will be a wonderful surprise. This wristlet comes in a beautiful, vibrant floral print.

$125
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any stocking. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.

$128
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White

This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your loved one's captured memories.

$110

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

10 Best Pickleball Paddles to Gift The Avid Players in Your Life

Shop the 2022 Disney Storybook Advent Calendars Now on Amazon

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022

Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More

Save on Gifts for Kids of All Ages During Amazon's October Prime Day

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today for Early Holiday Savings

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

 