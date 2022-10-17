It's time to get festive. The holiday season will be here before you know it and now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping and stock up on budget-friendly items. You'll need to keep an eye on holiday shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts get to you on time, and to take full advantage of the amazing selection of gifts (and holiday offers) from retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Walmart, and more.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better.

Additionally, now is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands before the holiday sales formally begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices, and they're all just a click away. Plus, most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gift items for your holiday needs.

Below, see our selection of the best holiday stocking stuffers.

Under $25

Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix Smudge Wellness Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case. $25 Buy Now

Garden Strolls List Notepad Papier Garden Strolls List Notepad Help your loved ones keep their essential thoughts, notes, and lists compiled into one compact place with this beautiful and thoughtfully designed notepad from Papier. $18 Buy Now

Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Amazon Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book is a great stress reliever and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or a stocking stuffer for anyone. $10 Buy Now

Under $50

Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit Sephora Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered. $35 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee or tea drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm — it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon. $35 Buy Now

Under $100

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack. $95 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $53 Buy Now

Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier Hey Dewy Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life. $60 Buy Now

Under $150

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace BaubleBar Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but this crystal and gold-accented tennis necklace from BaubleBar can add an elegant spin to any stocking. The luxury jewelry brand is also a favorite of Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson. $128 Buy Now

