BLACKPINK Bring On the 'Pink Venom' in VMAs Debut Performance

BLACKPINK took the stage for their first MTV Video Music Awards performance on Sunday, and they shut it down. Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo -- dressed in matching black and pink crop tops and shorts with chunky boots -- belted out their first comeback single in nearly two years, "Pink Venom," to a crowd of screaming fans.

Making their long-awaited return to the stage, the foursome -- who won their first Moonman earlier in the evening for Best Metaverse Performance -- made their VMAs debut count as they showcased their vocals, rap talent and dance on the MTV stage.

Stars in the audience could not get enough of BLACKPINK's performance, with VMA winner Taylor Swift and Dylan O'Brien hyping up the K-pop stars by singing along and grooving to "Pink Venom."

One thing blackpink's gonna do is tear up a performance and make sure the crowd is hyped!pic.twitter.com/QvdBvXKu5x — Js1𓆏 |∞ (@MISSDIORJISOO) August 29, 2022

Earlier in the evening, the Korean girl group, who is also up for Group of the Year, hit the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards -- making their U.S. awards show debut -- for the very first time, and they did not disappoint.

BLACKPINK rocked head-turning black outfits as they strut their stuff on the VMAs carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey ahead of Sunday's show.

BLACKPINK wasn't the only act to make their VMAs debut Sunday night. Host Jack Harlow also had his first solo performance on the VMAs stage. Other performers slated to hit the stage at the 2022 VMAs include Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.

In addition to their show-stopping VMAs debut, the group stands the chance to take home a few trophies Sunday night, with BLACKPINK earning a nomination for Best Metaverse Performance for "The Virtual," and Best Group, and group member Lisa -- the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated -- earning a solo nom in the Best K-pop category for her song, "LALISA."

The last time the group won at the VMAs, was in 2020 when they became the first K-pop girl group to take home a Moon Person after winning Song of the Summer for their track, "How You Like That."

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1, with simulcast on The CW Network.

