The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner and the latest batch of performers has been announced.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin are all on tap to hit the stage at New Jerseys' Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. The televised special will air on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lizzo continues her winning year with four nods -- including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year -- at this year's VMAs and is slated for another epic MTV moment with a performance of “2 Be Loved” from her critically acclaimed new album, Special.

After last year’s unforgettable performance of “INDUSTRY BABY” with Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow is set for an epic return to the VMAs stage for his first solo performance. Tied for most nominations this year, with seven -- including two of the night’s biggest awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year -- Harlow is also looking to take home his first Moon Person in 2022.

K-Pop sensations BLACKPINK will make their U.S. awards show debut with a performance of “Pink Venom,” following their history-making 2020 win as the first K-Pop girl group to take home a Moon Person when they won Song of the Summer for "How You Like That." The group is also looking to take home a second VMA in the all-new Best Metaverse Performance category, and group member LISA is the first solo female K-Pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA with her nods this year.

And Italian rockers Måneskin will follow up their a standout performance and Best Rock win at the 2021 MTV EMAs with a VMAs debut performance of their hit single “SUPERMODEL.” The critically-acclaimed group are also up for two awards -- Best New Artist and Best Alternative – making history as the first Italian act to be nominated in a main category.

The new group joins previously-announced performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At the Disco on the star-studded slate.

Anitta -- a first-time VMA nominee in the Best Latin category and the first Brazilian artist to be up for a Moon Person -- will make her main stage debut with "Envolver." Also making his main stage debut is Marshmello, teaming with Khalid for the television premiere of their song, "Numb."

J Balvin's return to the stage promises to be "fiery," performing "Nivel de Perrero" with Ryan Castro. The Colombian superstar has his sights set on becoming the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history, should he take home his sixth Moon Person in the Best Latin category for "In Da Getto" with Skrillex this year.

Last but not least, Panic! returns to the VMAs for the first time since 2018 to world premiere their new single, "Middle of a Breakup." The nine-times nominated band is also up for Alternative Video.

Last week, MTV announced the complete list of nominees for its 2022 show, which pegs Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X in the lead with seven nominations a piece, while 2021 MTV VMAs host, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles aren't far behind, each scoring six nominations for their music magic.



Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were also among the top contenders, heading into next month's show with five nominations a piece.



This year's VMAs will also see 26 first-time nominees be up for a Moon Person, including Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves and Måneskin -- each with multiple nods.

Relive the best moments from the 2021 ceremony in the video below.

