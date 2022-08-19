New Music Releases August 19: Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, Offset & More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Demi Lovato shared her latest album, HOLY FVCK, featuring the fiery, viral anthem "29." K-pop sensations BLACKPINK dropped their latest single, "Pink Venom." Maren Morris and Zedd teamed up again for a new single, "Make You Say," featuring BEAUZ. And Blake Shelton brought back his '90s mullet for the music video for his latest, "No Body."
Ahead of 88rising's Head In The Clouds Festival this weekend, Thai rapper MILLI and Chinese singer Jackson Wang partnered on a new single, "Mind Games." Both artists will be performing at the Los Angeles festival, alongside acts like mxmtoon, keshi, Jay Park and more.
Also new this week, new singles from Offset, Anitta feat. Missy Elliott, Maya Hawke, Kane Brown, Maisie Peters and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
HOLY FVCK - Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pink Venom" - BLACKPINK
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones - Madonna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"5 4 3 2 1" - Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make You Say" - Maren Morris, Zedd, BEAUZ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Body" - Blake Shelton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lobby" - Anitta feat. Missy Elliott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My G" - Aitch feat. Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweet Tooth" - Maya Hawke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ulayeh" - Sebastián Yatra feat. Nouamane Belaiachi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wish You Were Here" - Lukas Graham feat. Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Go Around" - Kane Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mind Games" - MILLI feat. Jackson Wang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Alaska" - Camilo feat. Grupo Firme
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Enough" - Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dancin' In the Country - Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stars" - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MANIAC" - Macklemore feat. Windser
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Easy On My Eyes - Stephen Sanchez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bleed Out - The Mountain Goats
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Is This What it Feels Like to Feel Like This?" - The Wombats
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Boy From Anderson County to the Moon - Kolby Cooper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Battle Scars" - MOD SUN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Me On Your Mind" - Matthew West & Anne Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Si Lo Puedes Soñar" - Eladio Carrión
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All You Pretty Things" - Darren Hayes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Delincuente" - Tokischa, Anuel AA & Ñengo Flow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
all the things that could go wrong - Johnny Orlando
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Keeping Me Up All Night" - Chayce Beckham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sharevari" - Aidan Noell feat. Nancy Whang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dead to Me" - FUTURISTIC & Loveless
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Human Nature" - Mikhala Jené
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drop a Bomb" - Riotron feat. Big Freedia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Orbit" - Nox Holloway
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Walk Through The Fire" - Pia Toscano
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Living a Lie" - Kevin Chung & lewloh
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Trepado" - Yubeili & Oscu
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mind Over Matter" / "Spiders" - Sparta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rainbow Connection" - Lang Lang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunshine State" - Ginger Minj & Brandon Stansell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The End" - Cartel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
PXNK - Nyxen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Messy" - San Roman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Had to Be There" - Jordana Bryant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hymns for a Hollow Earth - Taylor Alexander
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Potential" - Liddy Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cold Hearted" - Sunset West
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ambush" - Mikayla Lane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
