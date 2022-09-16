New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Bazzi, Noah Kahan, THE DRIVER ERA and more!
Also this week, stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Rachel Lindsay, Mike Johnson, JoJo, Angus Cloud and more turned out to the Pair of Thieves event at the Kendrick Lamar concert at L.A.'s Crypto.Com Arena. Check out some pics below!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
BORN PINK - BLACKPINK
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Backstage Passes" - EST Gee feat. Jack Harlow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hold the Girl - Rina Sawayama
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Don’t Think That I Like Her" - Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" - Kelsea Ballerini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Danielle (smile on my face)" - Fred again..
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"AMANTES" - Becky G feat. Daviles de Novelda
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Just Want a Lover" - Noah Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
(self-titled) - Marcus Mumford
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Infinite Dream - Bazzi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Northern Attitude" - Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Summer Mixtape - THE DRIVER ERA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Trouble With Fever - Michelle Branch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I’m So Happy" - Jeremy Zucker feat. BENEE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Never Change" - Symba feat. Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
DECIDE - Djo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
HDTV - Tai Verdes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"granola bars" - gnash & Annika Wells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
YESSIE - Jessie Reyez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Take It Slow (Acoustic)" - Conner Smith feat. Ryan Hurd
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
god’s work - LeAnn Rimes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
It Was Fun While It Lasted - Sueco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad To Me" - Wizkid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NAILS" - Noga Erez feat. Missy Elliott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"See You In Hell" - Chymes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Talkin" - Alex Vaughn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ain't Missin' You" - Dylan Schneider
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kinda Over It" - Young Culture
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
What A Weird Dream - Justice Carradine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Brave Girl" - Callista Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Romeo" - Jordana Bryant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Persuaded" - Taryn Papa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hell Paso - Koe Wetzel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Caroline Kid - Caroline Kid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
