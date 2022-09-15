Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have started therapy in an attempt to work on their marriage. While appearing on the Tamron Hall show, Branch opened up about their relationship and how therapy has helped them amid their recent marriage troubles.

"My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," the singer-songwriter told the talk show host on Thursday.

"It's helped us immensely. The night ... what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life," she continued. "And then to have it out in the world as I'm about to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on. I'm not the first person to have gone through this."

The couple's foray into therapy comes just days after ET learned that they had suspended their divorce proceedings for six months to give their marriage another try.

According to People, the couple filed legal documents in Tennessee on Tuesday for the request, and the judge signed off on said request to make it official. The outlet reports they'll have to decide whether to proceed with the divorce following the six-month period.

The about-face comes almost exactly one month after Branch filed for divorce from Carney in Davidson County, Tennessee, after three years of marriage. The divorce filing came one day after she announced her separation from the Black Keys drummer.

The divorce filing also came on the heels of Branch's arrest. She was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/proactive conduct. TMZ had previously reported that police were called to the couple's home at around 2 a.m. last month for a possible domestic disturbance. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one or two times," though the musician didn't have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody but later released because, at the time, she was breastfeeding her and Carney's then-6-month-old son daughter, Willie. They also share a 4-year-old son, Rhys. Branch is also mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

Branch's domestic assault case was eventually dismissed -- at request of the state, two weeks after her arrest.

Branch's divorce filing came one day after she announced their separation and alleged the drummer had cheated on her. In since-deleted tweets, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her over the course of several months while she stayed home with their infant daughter.

Branch and Carney started dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. They got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

