BLACKPINK Makes Their Debut on VMAs Red Carpet

BLACKPINK has officially made their VMAs debut! The Korean girl group hit the red carpet for their first U.S. awards show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, and they did not disappoint.

BLACKPINK stunned in four different all-black looks as they strutted their stuff on MTV's black carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center. The ladies each showed off their individual style as they posed for the camera while Blinks (BLACKPINK fans) cheered in the background.

Ahead of the ceremony, the "How You Like That" singers took home the award for Best Metaverse Performance category for "The Virtual."

The pop group -- Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo -- not only made their VMAs red carpet debut Sunday, but they're also set to perform their hit, "Pink Venom," at the awards show, hosted this year by Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

It's a big night for the group, who walked onto the carpet with a few nominations under their belt. BLACKPINK is also up for VMAs Best Group. Group member Lisa -- the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated -- is up for a solo nom in the Best K-pop category for her song, "LALISA."

The last time the group won at the VMAs was in 2020, when they became the first K-pop girl group to take home a Moon Person after winning Song of the Summer for their track, "How You Like That."

In addition to BLACKPINK, other performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs include Minaj, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1, with simulcast on The CW Network.

RELATED CONTENT

New Music Releases August 19: Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, Offset & More

MTV VMAs 2022: Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform

'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' Gets Candid About the Realities of Fame

Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery