Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here and summer on it's way, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere by summer, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Classic White Sneakers

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.

Puma Carina Sneaker Amazon Puma Carina Sneaker This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist. $70 $52 Shop Now

Funky Clogs

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Dansko Berry Zappos Dansko Berry Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception. $140 Shop Now

Classy Kitten Heels

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Stylish Sandals

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal Nordstrom Dolce Vita Indy Sandal "I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!" $80 $52 Shop Now

Modern Loafers

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style.

