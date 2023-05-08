Fashion

The Top 5 Shoe Trends to Wear from Spring Into Summer — Shop White Sneakers, Clogs, Sandals, Heels and Loafers

By Lauren Gruber
Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here and summer on it's way, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.  

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.

To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere by summer, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.

Classic White Sneakers

You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.

Puma Carina Sneaker
Puma Carina Sneaker
Amazon
Puma Carina Sneaker

This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist.

$70$52
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65$50
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.

$70
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Ethyl Sneaker

White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. These Sam Edelman lace up low top sneakers are the perfect pair to sport this spring. 

$100$70
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.

$75$63

Funky Clogs

In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Dr. Scholl's Women's Classic Clog
Dr. Scholl's Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Women's Classic Clog

A more upscale take on the clog, this Dr. Scholl's option features a buckle accent and classic wooden heel.

$95$71
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog - Black Suede
Zappos
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

The Birkenstock Boston has somehow become the 'it' shoe for 2023, and we're totally here for it — the cork footbed is super comfy.

$158
MIA Alma Clog
MIA Alma Clog
Nordstrom
MIA Alma Clog

This 70's-inspired clog features a contoured footbed and adjustable strap for maximum comfort.

$119
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

$40
Dansko Berry
Dansko Berry
Zappos
Dansko Berry

Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.

$140

Classy Kitten Heels

Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jessa Flex Mule Kitten
MICHAEL Michael Kors Jessa Flex Mule Kitten
Zappos
MICHAEL Michael Kors Jessa Flex Mule Kitten

Pump up your heel game with these dazzling kitten heels.

$125
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels
Amazon
Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels

For a more affordable option, Dream Pairs is a steal at under $50.

$43
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump

Embrace the Barbiecore trend with a pair of hot pink pumps.

$60
MICHAEL Michael Kors Alina Flex Kitten Pump
MICHAEL Michael Kors Alina Flex Kitten Pump
Zappos
MICHAEL Michael Kors Alina Flex Kitten Pump

If you're searching for a simple and elegant kitten heel, these Alina Flex Kitten Pumps are a great option. 

$125

Stylish Sandals

Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal

"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"

$80$52
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal
Amazon
Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal

A memory foam sole makes these braided sandals extra comfortable.

$40
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstock sandals. 

$160
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$198

Modern Loafers

Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style.

Vince Camuto Leather Platform Lug Loafers
Vince Camuto Leather Platform Lug Loafers
QVC
Vince Camuto Leather Platform Lug Loafers

The perfect dupe to Emma Roberts' Prada Loafers. Available in three different colors, these leather loafers are the perfect addition to your shoe collection.

$129$90
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers

The perfect dupe to Taylor Swift's Christian Louboutin lug sole loafers she wore during the Eras Tour.

$100
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer
Zappos
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer

These classy Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are designed with a low block and foam insole for maximium comfort. 

$150
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Minka Lug Loafer

These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look. 

$100
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$58$55

