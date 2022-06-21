Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and currently, you can score the Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Thanks to Samsung's TV sale happening this week as part of the retailer’s larger Discover Samsung event, you can save hundreds on the top-rated QLED 4K Smart TV.

The Frame is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a screen that doubles as wall art when it's not in TV mode. By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are Frame TV deals you don’t want to miss out on to transform your home. Ahead, get the best discounts on the Frame TV during the Samsung TV sale.

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features such as crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Summer Sale: The Best New Samsung Deals to Shop Today

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,100 at Samsung

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Summer Sale: The Biggest and Best Deals to Shop This Week

Xbox Game Pass Is Coming to Samsung: Save on a 3-Month Membership Now

Save $120 on Samsung's New Neo QLED 4K TV — A Cinematic 4K Smart TV

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022