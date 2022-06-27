Shopping

Samsung's Fourth of July Sale Is Here With Huge Deals on Appliances, TVs, Galaxy Phones and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Samsung July 4th Sale
Samsung

Independence Day is only a week away, which means July 4th sales are already offering some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or refrigerator and missed out on the deals at Samsung's Discover Summer Sale, the tech giant has officially kicked off its Fourth of July Sale

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. Until July 13, you can save up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs for Samsung's most lifelike picture yet. Samsung is even offering a free Galaxy S22 phone with select smart TVs.

The Samsung summer savings event is also one of the best 4th of July appliance sales with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. When you buy one of Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators, ranges, or ovens with another eligible appliance, you save an extra 15%. 

From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung July 4th Sale below. 

Samsung TV Deals

85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85 Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. 

$9,000$5,000
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$2,000
55" The Frame TV QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
Amazon
55" The Frame TV QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

Splurge on the celeb-loved Frame TV and customizable the bezel to match your living room decor.

$1,500$1,400
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600

Samsung Appliance Deals

Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. 

$3,198$1,898
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,149$749
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.

$4,099$2,999
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$1,099$849

Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.

$1,300$425
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Get $500 off instantly and a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Plus, you can save even more on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in. 

$2,240$660
WITH TRADE-IN

More Samsung 4th of July Deals

HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X
HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X
Samsung
HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

No living room would be complete without a quality soundbar. Thanks to its Dolby Atmos/DTS:X technology, you get to experience 3D sound from every direction, so all the action in your favorite scenes are a bit more lifelike. 

$1,800$1,500
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor
Samsung
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor

This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer. Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.

$2,300$1,800
The Freestyle Projector
Samsung Freestyle Projector
Samsung
The Freestyle Projector

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. Until July 10, you get a free water and scratch-resistant case when you buy The Freestyle. 

$900

For more of the best 4th of July sales to shop now, check out our guide to best deals on tech, fashion, appliances, and more. 

