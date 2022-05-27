If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Memorial Day 2022. Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale has major prices slashed this weekend, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.

Save at Best Buy

Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look for wallet-friendly deals.There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance Memorial Day deals.

The Best Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals at Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $700 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,700 Buy Now

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Samsung to Shop Now

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor

Great Jones Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% Off on Bakeware and Cookware