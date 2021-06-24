Shopping

Coach Outlet Sale: Up to 70% Off Handbags, Sunglasses and More

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Sale
Coach Outlet

Save big on Coach handbags and accessories! The Coach Outlet Sale features deals up to 70% off, and right now you can get an extra 20% off summer essentials. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout. 

The sale event features huge deals on Coach wallets, crossbody bags, totes, sandals, wristlet bags, sunglasses and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Coach Outlet Sale

Coach Zip Top Tote
Coach Zip Top Tote
Coach Outlet
Coach Zip Top Tote
The Coach Zip Top Tote is the perfect day bag.
$119 (REGULARLY $278)
Coach Jes Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Coach Jes Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Jes Crossbody With Linear Quilting
The Coach Jes Crossbody With Linear Quilting is so chic, functional and timeless. 
$214 (REGULARLY $428)
Coach Klare Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Coach Klare Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Amazon
Coach Klare Crossbody With Linear Quilting
Wear this elegant quilted bag as a crossbody or shoulder bag. 
$214 (REGULARLY $428)
Coach Double Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Double Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Double Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas
This double-zip logo wallet has a wrist strap, six card slots, inside open pockets and a bill compartment. 
$71 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Slim Wallet
Coach Slim Wallet
Coach Outlet
Coach Slim Wallet
If you have full-length wallets, this classic slim design is a great choice. 
$91 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case With Ruching
Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case With Ruching
Coach Outlet
Coach Small Boxy Cosmetic Case With Ruching
Store your makeup or toiletries in this fashionable, bright ruched cosmetic bag. 
$51 (REGULARLY $128)
Coach Jaci Sandal
Coach Jaci Sandal
Coach Outlet
Coach Jaci Sandal
This patent leather yellow sandal is perfect for summer. 
$60 (REGULARLY $188)
Coach Carissa Espadrille
Coach Carissa Espadrille
Coach Outlet
Coach Carissa Espadrille
Pair this strappy espadrille sandal with your fave sundress. 
$60 (REGULARLY $188)
Coach Bobbie Sunglasses
Coach Bobbie Sunglasses
Coach Outlet
Coach Bobbie Sunglasses
We love these glamorous cat-eye sunnies. 
$84 (REGULARLY $211)

