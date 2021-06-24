Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Bags from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and More Still Available

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Handbag Deals
Amazon

Get ready for summer with a new designer handbag from Amazon! Prime Day has passed and we're still seeing huge discounts with on purses and handbags from your favorite designers. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you zero in on the perfect purse for you. Amazon Prime Day ended, but they're still hundreds of deals available.

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and comfy tops to go with our flip flips and denim shorts to enjoy warm weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite summer outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday bag or you want something flashy for the beach, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags right now with the Amazon's Prime Day 2021 Deals that's still available. 

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts for Amazon shoppers roll out across categories with Amazon's Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle ebook, laptop dealshome decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoesswimwear, men's clothingunderwearwatchescookware, kitchen appliancesshoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggingskids/baby gearluggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts with Prime Day 2021 Deals still available.

Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in five colors.
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Amazon
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers. 
$108 (REGULARLY $148)
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
FROM $169 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
Amazon
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! 
$37
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$172 (REGULARLY $278)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$97 (REGULARLY $158)
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It can hold a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. Also available in Black.
$191 AND AND UP (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$250 (REGULARLY $298)
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40 (REGULARLY $89)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$129 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At more than $170 off, you can't beat the price. 
$107 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$179 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. 
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. 
$91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for $65 off! That's a 45% savings.
$184 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$248 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 32% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag. This Kattee Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag is also offered in Black for $60.
$74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119)
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Large Family Tote Bag
Just because you're carrying your kid's swimsuit and towel doesn't mean you have to sacrifice summer fashion. Head to the beach in style with this Vera Bradley family tote.
$67 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Shoes Still Available to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals Still Available

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear Still Available

Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are On Sale For Prime Day -- and They're Under $50!

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses Still Available

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses Still Available

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Prime Day 2021: Day 2 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Bras

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Prime Day Deal Now: Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

The Best Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

Reese Witherspoon's Sneakers Are on Sale for Prime Day

TikTok Finds on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals