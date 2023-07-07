The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Sandals — Shop Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and More
If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands going on now. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.
Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 60% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon's early Prime Day deals include a chock full of fantastic fashion markdowns you don't want to miss.
Shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.
These super soft and stretchy sandals hug the foot so the shoes stay on without pinching the toes.
These Dr. Scholl's platform wedge sandals are designed with espadrille and cork detail, a strappy design, and 2 inch platform wedge heel for a stylish summery look.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 15 different colors and styles.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. They're especially good for those with wide feet.
These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides.
You don't know comfort until you've tried Chaco sandals.
Sam Edelman's Griffin Flat Sandal add a unique twist to a classic slide with a chic woven padded strap.
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute.
Throw these Steve Madden leather sandals on with a mini dress and you're ready to go.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic summer style.
Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need.
Double down on cute with Katy Perry's Geli Flat Sandal. This sandal come in 32 other colors, shapes and scents!
