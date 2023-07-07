If you want to make the most of your time outdoors this summer, it's time to pick up a new pair of sandals. Whether you're looking for strappy sandals for summer nights or you need something comfortable for hiking, there are incredible early Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling styles and brands going on now. There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you.

Right now, you can grab a fresh pair of sandals at Amazon for up to 60% off. We’re excited about summer fashion and footwear trends that we can get behind, like platform sandals and the chic return of platform flip-flops and espadrilles to wear with cute summer dresses. Amazon's early Prime Day deals include a chock full of fantastic fashion markdowns you don't want to miss.

Shop all of the best early Amazon Prime Day summer sandal deals ahead.

Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Amazon Reef Women's Cushion Breeze Sandal Whether you're sitting by a resort pool, heading to the beach or you just need flip flops to walk to the inflatable pool in the backyard, these sandals from Reef are what you need. $40 $31 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale Just in Time for Summer

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sneaker Deals for Men

Best Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer 2023

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon

Jennifer Lopez's Running Shoes Are More Than 30% Off at Amazon Now