Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses Still Available

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Prime Day has passed, but the deals are still here! Warm weather and sunny days has arrived! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, on the list of everything you need for the summer includes sunglasses. Amazon's Prime Day ran June 21-22, so if you're looking for new shades, snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban at Amazon Prime Day. Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses. Shop now because the Amazon Prime Day end.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

Beyond Ray-Ban, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop Ray-Ban discounts still available from Amazon Prime Day.

More: Check out ET's list of 300+ Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
$129 (REGULARLY $189)
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too!
$161 (REGULARLY $204)
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory and they're available in 20 other colors.
$172 (REGULARLY $215)
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. Check out the 15 other colors of these round sunglasses if you don't prefer the brown color.
$131 (REGULARLY $159)
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about summer. 
$146 (REGULARLY $186)
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with a nylon frame.
$112 (REGULARLY $165)
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. 
$161 (REGULARLY $184)
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglasses in the world that look great on just about any face shape. Ray Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses have a timeless style.
$169 (REGULARLY $211)
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 
$161 (REGULARLY $178)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$120 (REGULARLY $165)
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The iconic Aviator model has amber-tinted gradient lenses to reduce glare with style. 
$176 (REGULARLY $180)
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
$150 (REGULARLY $194)
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. Available in 6 other colors.
$155 (REGULARLY $172)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. 
$176 (REGULARLY $211)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$130 (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
$153 (REGULARLY $167)
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.
$169 (REGULARLY $179)
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4371 Round Sunglasses
Expect a lot of compliments on these fab Ray-Ban glasses at a great value. These Round Sunglasses are also available in a Navy and Brown color.
$138

