Shopping

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Men's Fashion Still Available to Shop Now

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Menswear Stock Photo
Getty Images

Prime Day is technically over, but there are still loads of fashion deals to shop, including on men's clothing! If you're focused on outfitting a stylish man, Amazon's Post-Prime Day event is real with discounts, so you're sure to find a Prime Day deal still available on men's clothing and on all sorts of other fashion essentials for guys' summer wardrobes.

You can find deals on everything including jeans, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, and suits.  Find bargains on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands at this year's Prime Day event.

But the Post-Prime Day deals go beyond men's fashion. Right now you can take advantage of steep discounts on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant. There's no other shopping events until the end of the year comparable to the Prime Day discounts.

Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s clothing. 

ET Style's Picks for Men's Fashion form Prime Day Deals Still Available:

Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Men's Advantage Sneaker
If it's time for a white sneaker update, you can't beat this price. 
$31 AND UP (REGULARLY $131)
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon
7 For All Mankind Pocket T-Shirt
This 7 For All Mankind crew neck pocket T-shirt is a great staple for any guy's wardrobe. 
$25 (REGULARLY $31)
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants Gym Joggers Pants Slim Fit Workout Pants with Zipper Pockets
Amazon
iWoo Men's Casual Sweatpants
These men's joggers feature zipper pockets, an elastic adjustable waist with built-in drawstring to fit any body form. 
$26
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater
This Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton V Neck Sweater is essential to a men's wardrobe regardless of the season. This Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Sweater comes in over 30 colors.
$50 AND UP (REGULARLY $60)
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Mens Casual Slim Fit Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This casual long sleeve shirt is very stylish and can be worn many ways.
$19 - $24
Amazon Essentials Men's Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-fit Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Slub Raglan Crew T-Shirt
You can never have too many raglan shirts.
$11
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. These Levi's Shrink-to-fit Jeans come in over 20 styles and shades.
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Amazon
Wrangler Authentics Men's Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jean
Make sure you're stocked up on comfortable jeans before you head back to the office. 
$25
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Amazon
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Look effortlessly cool in this t-shirt from Lucky Brand. 
$16 AND UP (REGULARLY $45)
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
$42 (REGULARLY $70)
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt
With almost 6,000 5-star reviews, this 20% off deal on the INTO THE AM Crew Neck T-Shirt is one you'll want to add to cart!
$16 (REGULARLY $17)
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
Great for layering or wearing alone, this cotton slim-fit crew neck is a great staple for any man's wardrobe. 
$13
Tommy Hilfiger Men's 7" Swim Trunks
Tommy Hilfiger Men's 7" Swim Trunks
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's 7" Swim Trunks
Be ready for your (much-needed) summer vacation with a swimsuit.  
$25 (REGULARLY $87)
wernies No Show Men Socks
wernies No Show Men Socks
Amazon
wernies No Show Men Socks
With over 13,000 reviews, wernies No Show Socks are a must-have for many! 
$14 (REGULARLY $17)
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Return to the office in stylish comfort with these Dockers.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Look sharp at a discount in this poplin dress shirt from Van Heusen. It comes in 22 colors. 
$20 AND UP (REGULARLY $65)
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount. 
$24 AND UP (REGULARLY $96)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
The trusted denim brand is available on Amazon. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button downs, sweaters and just about every other type of top. 
STARTING AT $29

RELATED CONTENT:

NuFACE Mini Device Is On Sale: Take 25% Off

Last Chance to Shop The Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale

Walmart Deals for Days: Don't Miss The Best Deals Ending Tonight

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses Still Available to Shop

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More

Best Fitness Finds Under $20 at Walmart Deals for Days

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Wardrobe Basics

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Jewelry

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Leggings

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

265 Best Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More