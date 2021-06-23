Shopping

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Designer Brands

By Amy Lee‍
Looking for deals on top fashion brands and designer lines? Head over to Nordstrom Rack as the retailer is having their End of Season Sale, offering extremely low prices on clothing, handbags, shoes and sunglasses. 

To help you find the deals that are really worth your money, ET Style has narrowed the list of deals down to the best. Our favorites include massive markdowns on designer sunglasses from Dior, Prada, Chloe and Gucci. For clothes, there are pieces that start at $5! Favorites include a Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, Longchamp tote, Max Studio faux leather jacket and a Champion hoodie. 

If you're seeking more fashion markdowns, be sure to check out extended Prime Day deals, the Coach Outlet sale and the Michael Kors summer sale

Shop Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale and check out our top picks below. 

Dior So Real 48mm Brow Bar Sunglasses
This is not a drill -- Dior So Real Sunglasses are 79% off. 
$100 (REGULARLY $495)
Chloe 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
We love these elegant cat-eye sunglasses from Chloe. 
$80 (REGULARLY $229)
Marc Jacobs Playback Leather Crossbody Bag
Save 50% on the Marc Jacobs Playback Leather Crossbody Bag. 
$125 (REGULARLY $250)
Longchamp Medium Le Pliage Neo Nylon Tote
This bright Longchamp tote is perfect for weekend getaways. 
$130 (REGULARLY $245)
ASTR Long Sleeve Twist Front Bodysuit
When the occasion calls for a cute top and jeans, reach for this ASTR twist-front bodysuit. 
$10 (REGULARLY $59)
Max Studio Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket
Yes, you read that correctly -- a faux leather jacket from Max Studio for $12! 
$12 (REGULARLY $168)
Champion Powerblend Graphic Print Hoodie
This Champion logo hoodie is a loungewear staple. 
$28 (REGULARLY $50)
Alternative Crew Neck Long Sleeve Lounge Top
Pair this Alternative printed pullover with leggings. 
$5 (REGULARLY $48)
Stitchdrop Pleated Asymmetrical Hem Sleeveless Dress
A comfy, effortless dress to throw on whenever. 
$9 (REGULARLY $78)
Marika Bambie Marbled High Waisted Biker Shorts
These marbled biker shorts will instantly elevate your workout look. 
$17 (REGULARLY $45)
Dr. Scholls Original Eva Sandal
The Dr. Scholls Original Eva Sandal feels lightweight and cushy on the feet. 
$15 (REGULARLY $30)

