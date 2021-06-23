Looking for deals on top fashion brands and designer lines? Head over to Nordstrom Rack as the retailer is having their End of Season Sale, offering extremely low prices on clothing, handbags, shoes and sunglasses.

To help you find the deals that are really worth your money, ET Style has narrowed the list of deals down to the best. Our favorites include massive markdowns on designer sunglasses from Dior, Prada, Chloe and Gucci. For clothes, there are pieces that start at $5! Favorites include a Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, Longchamp tote, Max Studio faux leather jacket and a Champion hoodie.

If you're seeking more fashion markdowns, be sure to check out extended Prime Day deals, the Coach Outlet sale and the Michael Kors summer sale.

Shop Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale and check out our top picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NuFACE Mini Device Is On Sale: Take 25% Off

Shop the Biggest Sales Competing With Amazon Prime Day

170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look