Shopping

Michael Kors' Huge Summer Sale Has Handbags & Shoes For More Than 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
michael kors bella hadid 1280
Michael Kors

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale for the summer and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. Get up to 50% off Michael Kors' already-reduced products for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code! There's also a Father's Day event worth checking out for 25% off your men's purchase. 

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start planning to go outside more.

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Abbey Medium Perforated Backpack
Michael Kors Abbey Medium Perforated Backpack
Michael Kors
Abbey Medium Perforated Backpack
Featuring sport-inspired perforations, the Abbey backpack is both chic and functional.
$99 (REGULARLY $398)
Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Your go-to handbag for busy days.
$89 (REGULARLY $228)
Suri Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Suri Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Suri Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Carry this bag by the top handle or wear it across the shoulder for a polished look. 
$99 (REGULARLY $348)
Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
Nothing says spring quite like a pop of color -- especially when it comes in the form of a chic leather handbag like this.
$108 (REGULARLY $328)
Mel Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors Mel Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Mel Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Make a statement with this sunny bag.
$179 (REGULARLY $358)
Lora Logo Slip-On Espadrille
Michael Kors Lora Logo Slip-On Espadrille
Michael Kors
Lora Logo Slip-On Espadrille
Designed in a timeless ballet flat silhouette, the Lora is an effortlessly chic take on warm-weather dressing. 
$59 (REGULARLY $115)
Cotton Blend Terry Polo Shirt
Michael Kors Cotton Blend Terry Polo Shirt
Michael Kors
Cotton Blend Terry Polo Shirt
A timeless Father's Day gift for stylish dads. 
$55 (REGULARLY $98)
Hartley Sunglasses
Michael Kors Hartley Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Hartley Sunglasses
The aviator silhouette will add a modern touch to sun-drenched days. 
$59 (REGULARLY $129)
Medium Studded Pebbled Leather Wristlet
Michael Kors Medium Studded Pebbled Leather Wristlet
Michael Kors
Medium Studded Pebbled Leather Wristlet
A sleek option for an evening out.
$79 (REGULARLY $178)
Camila Logo Sandal
Michael Kors Camila Logo Sandal
Michael Kors
Camila Logo Sandal
An effortless sandal that will be on heavy rotation all season long.
$84 (REGULARLY $120)
Deanna Leather and Jute Wedge
Michael Kors Deanna Leather and Jute Wedge
Michael Kors
Deanna Leather and Jute Wedge
Your summer wedge to slip on with a lace dress or wide-leg jeans.
$59 (REGULARLY $155)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nike Spring Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More

Frankies Bikinis Drops Collab With Naomi Osaka -- Shop the Collection

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now