Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a sale for the summer and hands down, this is one sale you simply can't miss. Get up to 50% off Michael Kors' already-reduced products for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code! There's also a Father's Day event worth checking out for 25% off your men's purchase.

If you're looking for new pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, the Michael Kors sale is bound to have a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Perhaps you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go. Or maybe you want some undeniably stylish clothing, shoes or jewelry to wear as we start planning to go outside more.

The Michael Kors sale is chock-full of options to choose from, so no matter what you're looking for, you simply can't go wrong. But if you need a head start on shopping, ET Style's gathered our favorite pieces from the sale to help.

Scroll down to ET Style's top picks from the Michael Kors sale below.

Hartley Sunglasses Michael Kors Hartley Sunglasses The aviator silhouette will add a modern touch to sun-drenched days. $59 (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nike Spring Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More

Frankies Bikinis Drops Collab With Naomi Osaka -- Shop the Collection

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now