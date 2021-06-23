Amazon Prime Day is officially over, but Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are still on sale for $30. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are 40% off following Amazon's Prime Day deals. The star shared her love for the summer essential with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot.

“The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential. I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine.

You won't find Bieber's beloved shorts on sale for 40% off year-round, so you might want to act fast. The classic vintage-style shorts, which are a non-stretch, feature a 100% cotton design with a high-waist rise and cutoff hem. The shorts are available in three different washes.

There’s nothing like a pair of great denim shorts that you can wear with anything. Try another one of Hailey's essentials - white Nike Air Force 1s, or shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on shoes. If you’ve been looking to complete your summer wardrobe, check out Hailey's key staple below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Wardrobe Basics

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best 300 Deals from Day 2

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Swimwear under $50

These $22 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Deals on Sneakers

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Now

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes (Day 2)

Jessica Alba's Favorite Amazon Items Are on Sale for Prime Day

Dermstore Sale -- Save Up to 20% at Dermstore's Memorial Day Sale

The Justin Bieber x Crocs is Sold Out -- Shop Similar Styles Now

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now