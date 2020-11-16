Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Are Loving These Earrings from Cuyana
Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba love the same pair of earrings! The Duchess of Sussex and the L.A.'s Finest star were spotted wearing the Luna Ear Jacket Earrings by sustainable fashion brand Cuyana.
Markle wore hers during a surprise appearance on the America's Got Talent. The royal looked gorgeous in the video shot from her home. She styled the jewelry with a beige button-down shirt and leather pants. Alba rocked her pair while eating spicy wings on Hot Ones. The actress and entrepreneur teamed the earrings with a cream-colored shirt and black tank.
The Cuyana earrings are a chic geometric design. The jacket style is a three-piece system that can be interchanged to be worn in multiple ways. The 14k plated gold earrings are handmade from recycled brass.
This isn't the first time Markle and Alba have worn Cuyana. The two stars have previously donned several pieces from the brand, including the Classic Structured Leather Tote, Wool Cashmere Wrap Coat and Saddle Bag.
Shop their Cuyana earrings below.
