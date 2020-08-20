The Barefoot Dreams blanket is a hot item at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! The throw made for cuddling up in is on sale for 33% off. Right now, get your hands on the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket for $119.90 (regularly $180). Available in dove gray, the reversible blanket is ridiculously soft and, well, cozy! Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the blanket as well.

But hurry as it's expected to sell out fast. The regular CozyChic Throw Blanket sold out on the first day the Nordstrom sale opened up to everyone.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop the must-have blanket.

Sign up for deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Home Decor Styles We’re Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Top Picks of Celeb-Loved Items on Sal

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save More Than $50 on Hunter Rain Boots