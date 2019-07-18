Charlotte Tilbury makeup is on sale for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The namesake beauty brand is rarely discounted, so this is quite a deal. Tilbury is one of the most famous celebrity makeup artists and has glammed up the faces of Amal Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and so many more. In fact, she works with so many stars that she has created and named lipsticks for the Hot Lips collection after them, including a gorgeous tawny rose hue after Jennifer Aniston.

The Nordstrom sale features Tilbury's bestselling Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Lip Lustre Lip Gloss (exclusive to Nordstrom), sold in a full-size three-piece bundle -- a $78 value for $60.

Pillow Talk has become the brand's most iconic shade -- a nude pink, your-lips-but-better color that's universally flattering and enhances the pout to look plumper and softer.

Nordstrom credit card holders currently have early access to the sale before it opens to the public tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. PST.

Shop the discounted Pillow Talk Lip Kit below.

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Last Day Before Public Access -- Shop Rag & Bone, Barefoot Dreams & More

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Shop Remaining Beauty Deals From Honest Beauty, Revlon & Crest