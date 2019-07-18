The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will soon open to the public.

Today’s the last day for those with Nordstrom credit cards to access the department store’s biggest sale before everyone else can join in on the shopping extravaganza, where prices on new and full-price women’s fashion, beauty and home items are slashed for a limited time.

You can shop the Nordstrom sale online or in the store to score deals on a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket, Paige skinny jeans, Charlotte Tilbury lip set and more.

Below, read up on everything you need to know about the Nordstrom sale. Cardholders, shop ET Style’s picks below, ahead of the public sale to secure your coveted pieces. Everyone else, we suggest you browse through and bookmark your favorites as they sell out fast.

When Does It Take Place?

It began on July 12 for Nordstrom cardmembers who receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

How Can I Access the Deals?

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

