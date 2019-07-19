Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Steve Madden, Marc Jacobs, Supergoop! & More
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opened to the public a few hours ago, and let’s just say our time has been consumed with online shopping!
Deals across categories make this Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, as prices on exclusive and full-price fashion, beauty and home products are dropped for a limited time.
We’re especially excited about discounts on the sleek SPANX faux leather leggings, the celebrity-approved, iconic Hunter rain boots and Meghan Markle’s beloved denim brand (duchess-approved jeans? Yes, please!).
Keep scrolling for a peek at ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
When Does the Sale End?
The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.
Which Brands Are on Sale?
Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.
Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.
Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach
High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell
Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy
Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury
Shop our picks:
Dior Layering Lashes Set,
$80 $58
Supergoop! SPF 50 Sunscreen Mist Trio,
$57 $38
Drybar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set,
$238 $165
Nike Free TR 8 Premium Training Shoe,
$100 $74
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe,
$130 $97
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection,
$115 $92
Diptyque Floral Candle & Eau de Toilette Set,
$105 $72
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set,
$177 $125
T3 Cura Hair Dryer,
$235 $155
Nuface White Trinity Anniversary Facial Toning Kit,
$325 $218
Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases,
$170 $119
Beautyblender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set,
$54 $35
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Good American Good Curve Straight Leg Jeans,
$179 $120
Alo Double Take Crop Sweatshirt,
$88 $58
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings,
$59 $39
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan,
$116 $77
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra,
$68 $41
Oliver Peoples Sayer Aviator Sunglasses,
$420 $281
Ray-Ban Highstreet Round Sunglasses,
$158 $105
Chelsea28 Floral & Dot Print Wrap Dress,
$169 $100
Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket,
$360 $240
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot,
$250 $165
UGG Kantner Pajama Pants,
$68 $45
Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank,
$295 $197
Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans,
$229 $153
Sunday Riley Essentials Set,
$148 $99
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron,
$199 $133
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket,
$147 $97
Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser,
$50 $33
Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel,
$85 $60
Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher,
$58 $38
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set,
$299 $200
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo,
$43 $25
NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set,
$96 $39
Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set,
$101 $69
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings,
$98 $65
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt,
$158 $100
Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket,
$129 $86
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo,
$190 $95
Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater,
$275 $184
Steve Madden Jillian Bootie,
$130 $87
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch
$2895 $1939
Marc Jacobs The Box Bag,
$295 $196
Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set,
$126 $88
simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View,
$400 $250
T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch,
$160 $107
La Mer The Soothing Collection,
$475 $360
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles,
$75 $55 Sold Out: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60
