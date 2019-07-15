All the discounts, please!

In conjunction with Amazon Prime Day, which started today, other retailers are jumping on the summer sale bus and offering deals across multiple categories you can't miss.

Nordstrom has kicked off its annual Anniversary Sale last week, and Target and Macy's are spilling discounts on the same days as Prime Day.

Since there are so many sales out there, we've narrowed them down to the ones worth shopping. Browse our picks ahead and check back as we update with more sales as they roll out.

Discounts on top national and exclusive brands online for its Deal Days sale. Starts July 15 and ends July 16. Shop early daily deals below.

Discounts across all departments, now extended through July 16, for its Black Friday in July sale. Receive extra 25%, 15% or 10% off on select items noted using the code: JULY.

Discounts across all departments, including new arrivals, until August 4 for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Nordstrom cardmembers have early access to the sales now before it opens to the public on July 19. Read all about the massive sale and shop the best fashion and beauty deals.

For its Ultimate Flash Sale, Ann Taylor is offering 60 to 75% off original prices through July 16 and 40% off full-price styles through July 15. Use the code: SUMMER40.

Extra 20% off on "Sale Must-Have" items.

Extra 30% off on all sale styles. Use the code: VERYRARE.

Up to 80% off on more than 5000 sale items for its Black Friday in July event.

This story was originally published on July 9, 2019. It was last updated on July 15, 2019 at 8:24 a.m. PST.

