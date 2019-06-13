The Best New Fashion & Beauty Products -- Shay Mitchell's Luggage Collection, Baby Phat Relaunch & More!
Beis Rolling Suitcase
Shay Mitchell's lifestyle label Beis has launched its most requested item: rolling luggage! Available in black and beige, the 29-inch suitcase features a built-in weight indicator, TSA-approved combination lock and compression straps and pocketed dividers. $258 at Nordstrom
Baby Phat Relaunch
Kimora Lee Simmons' iconic noughties brand has relaunched in collaboration with Forever 21. Say hello to nostalgia with its collection of crop tops, tanks, biker shorts, sweatshirts and bodysuits inspired by 2000s streetwear. $20 at Forever 21
Something Navy Collection
Blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy dropped another installment of her collection for Nordstrom. Adeptly named the Hamptons Collection, the range has everything you need for a weekend getaway like this gorgeous off-the-shoulder belted one-piece. $69 at Nordstrom
Chiara Ferragni x Lancome
The Blonde Salad blogger is another fashion influencer to launch something exclusively with the department store: her limited-edition eight-piece makeup collection for Lancome, which includes a lip, blush and eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, lipstick and mascara all packaged in pink boasting her signature blue eye logo. $55 at Nordstrom
Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish
Revlon's newest lip color formula combines high-shine impact and intense, bold color that effortlessly glides on the lips. Infused with vitamin E, shea butter and aloe-leaf extract, the lip polish is available in 12 shades from cherry red to nude brown. $9 at Amazon
Milani Celestial Highlight Palette
Finish your summer beauty look with this highlighter palette of three dreamy, creamy shades for that lit-from-within glow. $20 at Milani
L'Oreal Paris Beach Bae Body Luminizer
Look like you've just stepped off the shores of the St. Tropez beaches with this new liquid luminizer that bronzes and hydrates the bod. $15 at Walmart
Rina Lipa x Nasty Gal
British pop star Dua Lipa's lookalike sister Rina, 18, has co-designed with affordable fashion line Nasty Gal for a trendy 30-piece capsule, featuring a checked pantsuit, track suits, denim and a flirty summer dress. $40 at Nasty Gal
Vans x Harry Potter
Rep your favorite Hogwarts house on your feet with Vans' new magical Harry Potter collection, inspired by the characters and locations of the Wizarding World. $80 at Vans
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics
The 16-year-old dancer has teamed up with Kate Hudson's activewear line Fabletics for a capsule of stylish, comfy pieces perfect for both the gym and lounging like this navy blue tank and pink leggings set. $40 at Fabletics
Poosh x S'well
Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website has partnered with S'well to release a sleek limited-edition 17oz water bottle, inscribed with the Poosh logo. $20 from each bottle sold will benefit Oceana, a non-profit organization that works to protect our oceans and reduce plastic pollution. $40 at Poosh
