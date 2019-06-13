It's our job to keep you updated on the latest and greatest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Thus, this week we're letting you know the best of newly shelved items, so you can get your hands on them before they sell out.

A lot of celebrity collections have dropped -- Shay Mitchell's latest product venture, Kourtney Kardashian's do-good water bottle and the relaunch of Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat, just to name a few -- along with gorgeous summer makeup products from our favorite drugstore ride-or-dies.

Keep scrolling to shop the best of this week's new arrivals.

Shay Mitchell's lifestyle label Beis has launched its most requested item: rolling luggage! Available in black and beige, the 29-inch suitcase features a built-in weight indicator, TSA-approved combination lock and compression straps and pocketed dividers. $258 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Kimora Lee Simmons' iconic noughties brand has relaunched in collaboration with Forever 21. Say hello to nostalgia with its collection of crop tops, tanks, biker shorts, sweatshirts and bodysuits inspired by 2000s streetwear. $20 at Forever 21

Forever 21

Blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy dropped another installment of her collection for Nordstrom. Adeptly named the Hamptons Collection, the range has everything you need for a weekend getaway like this gorgeous off-the-shoulder belted one-piece. $69 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

The Blonde Salad blogger is another fashion influencer to launch something exclusively with the department store: her limited-edition eight-piece makeup collection for Lancome, which includes a lip, blush and eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, lipstick and mascara all packaged in pink boasting her signature blue eye logo. $55 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Revlon's newest lip color formula combines high-shine impact and intense, bold color that effortlessly glides on the lips. Infused with vitamin E, shea butter and aloe-leaf extract, the lip polish is available in 12 shades from cherry red to nude brown. $9 at Amazon

Amazon

Finish your summer beauty look with this highlighter palette of three dreamy, creamy shades for that lit-from-within glow. $20 at Milani

Milani

Look like you've just stepped off the shores of the St. Tropez beaches with this new liquid luminizer that bronzes and hydrates the bod. $15 at Walmart

Walmart

British pop star Dua Lipa's lookalike sister Rina, 18, has co-designed with affordable fashion line Nasty Gal for a trendy 30-piece capsule, featuring a checked pantsuit, track suits, denim and a flirty summer dress. $40 at Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal

Rep your favorite Hogwarts house on your feet with Vans' new magical Harry Potter collection, inspired by the characters and locations of the Wizarding World. $80 at Vans

Vans

The 16-year-old dancer has teamed up with Kate Hudson's activewear line Fabletics for a capsule of stylish, comfy pieces perfect for both the gym and lounging like this navy blue tank and pink leggings set. $40 at Fabletics

Fabletics

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website has partnered with S'well to release a sleek limited-edition 17oz water bottle, inscribed with the Poosh logo. $20 from each bottle sold will benefit Oceana, a non-profit organization that works to protect our oceans and reduce plastic pollution. $40 at Poosh

Poosh

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Shop more of our favorite fashion and beauty products:

Amazon's Best Affordable Fashion Finds You Need For Summer

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

4 Big Bridal Accessory Trends According to Experts -- Shoes, Veils & More!

The Best Style Moments From 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere -- Shop the Monterey Five's Looks!