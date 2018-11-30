Celebrity makeup artist (and recent MBE recipient!) Charlotte Tilbury is spilling the deets on Victoria's Secret glam!

Tilbury paints the famous faces of Amal Clooney, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek and so many more and can now add the Victoria's Secret Angels to her client list. The British beauty was responsible for all the makeup looks at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will air Dec. 2 on ABC, and ET caught up with the beauty veteran backstage on all things Angel glam.

Ahead, Tilbury breaks down the essential products she used to create VS' signature radiant, heavenly glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream $100

"If you want to be a beautiful painting, you have to have a beautiful canvas and Magic Cream is the best moisturizer in the world. It literally, instantly turns around your skin 'cause it's got polypeptides and collagen, so this is amazing."

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $44

"This is a little bit like an Instagram filter, but an angelic one in a tube so we see that super starlet glow."

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation $46

Tilbury mixed her Light Wonder foundation and Hollywood Flawless Filter for the ultimate glowy base.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer $32

"It's not a concealer that sits on the pores. It smooths everything out because HDTV is the most unforgiving thing in the world."

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish $45

"So, talking about HDTV, these airbrush powders are amazing -- talk about a flawless finish! They really give you that smooth look we wanted. To literally be like take a little powder and put a little bit around the nose and underneath the eyes just there, but it just smooths everything out. It's so micro-fine, the powder, that it just makes everything look beautiful and smooth."

Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria's Secret Matte Cream Liquid Lip in Showstopper $14

"I told you about the Victoria's Secret that shows a little lip color, it's fabulous, my collagen lip balm mixed together."

Victoria's Secret

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Palette $53

"Who doesn't want goddess eyes? So this is it. This is the Exagger-Eyes palette and I launched this and it sold out and I brought it especially for today's show."

Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria's Secret Major Lashes Full Volume Mascara $14

For voluminous lashes to accentuate goddess eyes, Tilbury coated the lashes with this mascara from Victoria's Secret.

Victoria's Secret

Watch her full tutorial on how to recreate the look below.

For more celebrity makeup artist tips, watch here:

