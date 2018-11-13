Amal Clooney's Makeup Artist Is Awarded MBE by Queen Elizabeth

Charlotte Tilbury is now a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire!

The celebrity makeup artist was awarded MBE by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace as one of the most influential figures in the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Not only does Tilbury glam up the world's most famous faces -- Amal Clooney, Kate Moss and Nicole Kidman to name just a few -- she is also the founder of a very successful eponymous makeup and skincare line. The British lady boss recently did the makeup for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Tilbury, who has been in the business for 26 years, looked gorgeous in a black Temperley London dress, Lara Bohnic belt, veiled hat by Victoria Grant and Jimmy Choo shoes with a full face of her own products, of course.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

She shared the momentous occasion on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, thanking her family and friends. She joins other MBE celebrities including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and many more.

For more on celebrity beauty, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

7 Makeup Products James Charles Always Uses to Create His Glam Looks (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Proves She's a Daring Bride-to-Be With This Statement Makeup -- See Her Look!

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Already a Makeup Pro! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery