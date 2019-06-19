Emily Ratajkowski has launched her first collection with Nasty Gal!

The model-turned-actress teamed up with the affordable fashion brand for a summer-ready line, which is brimming with crop tops, satin skirts, statement frocks and suiting pieces.

In addition to her bold, sexy style, EmRata is never afraid to push the envelope -- whether she's rocking a teeny tiny bikini on Instagram or speaking out on political issues -- and the collection embodies just that, ranging from flirty blouses to wear on a night out with the girls to a chic pantsuit to rock while leading a meeting.

The best part? All the pieces are under $200 with the most expensive piece priced at $160 and select styles range from 0 to 20 in size.

Peek the campaign ahead and shop our favorites from the collection.

