Shopping

Emily Ratajkowski's New Affordable Collection Is Perfect for a Summer Night Out -- Shop It Now!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Emily Ratajkowski Nasty Gal collection 1280
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Emily Ratajkowski has launched her first collection with Nasty Gal! 

The model-turned-actress teamed up with the affordable fashion brand for a summer-ready line, which is brimming with crop tops, satin skirts, statement frocks and suiting pieces. 

In addition to her bold, sexy style, EmRata is never afraid to push the envelope -- whether she's rocking a teeny tiny bikini on Instagram or speaking out on political issues -- and the collection embodies just that, ranging from flirty blouses to wear on a night out with the girls to a chic pantsuit to rock while leading a meeting.  

The best part? All the pieces are under $200 with the most expensive piece priced at $160 and select styles range from 0 to 20 in size. 

Peek the campaign ahead and shop our favorites from the collection. 

Emily Ratajkowski Nasty Gal collection
Courtesy of Nasty Gal
Emily Ratajkowski Nasty Gal collection
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Lace Meet Up Top, $76

Nasty Gal x Emrata lilac lace crop top
Nasty Gal

Takes Two to Tango Skirt, $90

Nasty Gal x Emrata fringe skirt
Nasty Gal

Take Over Faux Leather Jacket, $140

Nasty Gal x Emrata white faux leather jacket
Nasty Gal

Bar Business Blazer Dress, $160

Nasty Gal x Emrata blazer dress
Nasty Gal

The Ruche-ure Is Ours Dress, $80

Nasty Gal x Emrata ruched dress
Nasty Gal

What Do You See Blouse, $76

Nasty Gal x Emrata tie dye crop blouse
Nasty Gal

Business As Usual Pants, $80

Nasty Gal x Emrata wide leg pants
Nasty Gal

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best New Fashion & Beauty Products -- Shay Mitchell's Luggage Collection, Baby Phat Relaunch & More!

This Gorgeous New Lipstick Is Named After Jennifer Aniston -- Shop!

All of Taylor Swift's Fabulous Outfits From 'You Need to Calm Down' Music Video -- Shop the Looks!

Kendall Jenner Matches Her Dress to a Soda Can on a Local Deli Run

 