Emily Ratajkowski's New Affordable Collection Is Perfect for a Summer Night Out -- Shop It Now!
Emily Ratajkowski has launched her first collection with Nasty Gal!
The model-turned-actress teamed up with the affordable fashion brand for a summer-ready line, which is brimming with crop tops, satin skirts, statement frocks and suiting pieces.
In addition to her bold, sexy style, EmRata is never afraid to push the envelope -- whether she's rocking a teeny tiny bikini on Instagram or speaking out on political issues -- and the collection embodies just that, ranging from flirty blouses to wear on a night out with the girls to a chic pantsuit to rock while leading a meeting.
The best part? All the pieces are under $200 with the most expensive piece priced at $160 and select styles range from 0 to 20 in size.
Peek the campaign ahead and shop our favorites from the collection.
Lace Meet Up Top, $76
Takes Two to Tango Skirt, $90
Take Over Faux Leather Jacket, $140
Bar Business Blazer Dress, $160
The Ruche-ure Is Ours Dress, $80
What Do You See Blouse, $76
Business As Usual Pants, $80
