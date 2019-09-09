Ellen DeGeneres had a cooler summer than the rest of us!

The 61-year-old talk show host and her wife, Portia De Rossi, visited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie in London, England, and she talks about the experience on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Here'’s a sentence I never thought I would say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan,” Ellen reveals, before joking, " just want to say it was an honor for them to meet me."

Jokes aside, the comedian praises the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exclaiming, "Seriously, they are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth. I just hate it, I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They’re just two of the most down to earth and compassionate people. They’re doing so much good for the world."

She also teases a potential charitable collaboration between herself and the royals.

"Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they’re doing for wildlife and they’re doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that," she says of the couple, who are planning to leave on their royal tour of Africa at the end of this month. "And they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda, so we’re all going to do something together."

Not only did she get to talk with Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, about their mutual passions, but she also got to meet their adorable 4-month-old son, Archie.

"I can’t tell you how sweet they are, but the most important thing is I got to hold little Archie, the baby," she shares. "I fed Archie, I held Archie… He weighs 15 pounds, which the exchange rate, I believe is $17."

Ellen then asks the audience if they want to see a picture of him, and when they cheer, she notes, "I was hoping you’d say no, I don’t have one."

Instead, she shares a comical drawing of the newborn royal.

This isn't the first time Ellen has spoken out in defense of Meghan and Harry. In August, she tweeted about the meeting with the royals, and spoke out against critics of their private jet vacations and more.

"They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people," she wrote at the time. "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

Ellen isn’t the only star to come to the royals' defense recently. For more, watch the clip below:

