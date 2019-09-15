Meghan Markle found the perfect way to celebrate Prince Harry's birthday!

On Sunday, the royal redhead turned 35 and his wife, and the mother of his 4-month-old son, Archie, took to their joint Instagram account to share a small photo collage charting the prince's illustrious life. The nine images begin with Harry as a toddler, bundled up while being carried by his late mother, Princess Diana. They also include him and his older brother, Prince William, exchanging words as teenagers at a gathering.

Other images explore Harry's years as an adult, including his military service, his royal duties and meeting children during his travels. The collage ends with a sweet photo from his wedding and another showing him kneeling before his son in his mother's lap.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!" the image's caption reads, adding, "A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!'"

Just last month, Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday -- and her husband took a moment to share a tribute showing his love and adoration as well.

"'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H," Harry captioned a photo of the Duchess of Sussex cracking a smile while reclining in a chair while wearing a baby blue, button-up tea dress.

Meghan's birthday post on Sunday arrives soon after the prince offered fans an update on their apparently not-so-little bundle of joy anymore. On Thursday, he paid a visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire, where he was asked how Archie is doing.

"He is really well, thanks," he told a child in a fan video. Soon after, he added, "He is getting so big."

The couple welcomed their son on May 6. On July 5, Archie had his christening at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, making for a number of precious photos featuring the newborn with his proud parents.

