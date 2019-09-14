Prince Harry is one proud dad.

The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire, on Thursday, where he gave a mini update on how his and wife Meghan Markle's 4-month-old baby boy, Archie, is doing.

In video captured by a fan account, a young girl asks Harry, who's surrounded by many kids, how everything is going with his little one.

"He is really well, thanks," the royal -- who will turn 35 on Sunday -- sweetly replies, adding, "He is getting so big." Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie on May 6.

It was a busy week for the new parents, as the Duchess of Sussex ended her maternity leave and attended the launch of her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works charity. During the event, the former Suits star gave a speech, praising the work of Smart Works, an organization that helps outfit women for their job interviews.

"As women it is 100 percent our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other," she said. "To champion each other as we aim to succeed."

When the event was over, Markle was overheard by royal reporters explaining her need for a speedy exit.

"I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time,” she told a group of women, referencing her baby boy.

