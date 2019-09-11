Prince Harry is just too cute with kids!

The 34-year-old is a father himself, but he’s always had a soft spot for children. In addition to being a loving uncle and godfather to many young royals, Harry also got involved with the kids of veterans while working with the Invictus Games.

In a new video in honor of the fifth anniversary of the games, Harry recalls a special moment he shared with Isabelle Nixon, the daughter of a U.K. athlete and veteran Adam Nixon in 2014.

“I found her at the Foo Fighters concert, the closing concert in London, and she’d had such an amazing time watching her dad play amazing at wheelchair basketball,” Harry recalled. “But she was almost in floods of tears because she couldn’t see the stage. And I just stuck her on my shoulders and she just started bopping away. That for me, even though it was year one was amazing because these kids were able to see their parents -- their father or their mother -- being themselves again.”

The Sussex Royal account shared a sweet photo of Harry with the little girl on his shoulders, and her family and friends also captured the moment at the time.

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Not everyday that Prince Harry dances behind you with your friends kid on his shoulders! @adanix83pic.twitter.com/7LIg7mld3p — Ela (@Iam_elar) September 15, 2014

Harry, who has been in charge of the games for the last five years, also recounted his experience with the first year, saying he was filled with nerves, especially when it came to his speech at the opening ceremonies.

“On the actual night that we had the lectern right in front of all of the competitors, so I could just see all of their faces. They started chanting and I was so nervous,” he said. “I was shaking. I knew I had a certain window to get my words out and we were also running behind so I rushed it and it’s probably one of the worst speeches I’ve ever given.”

These days Harry doesn’t let nerves get to him. He and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their son Archie in early May. The couple is currently preparing for their Royal Tour of Africa later this month. For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

