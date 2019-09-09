Sweet childhood memories!

Prince William is feeling nostalgic this Monday as he celebrates 999 Day — a special day commemorating those who work in the emergency services. In the United Kingdom, residents dial 9-9-9 instead of 9-1-1 in emergency situations.

In honor of the special occasion, the Kensington Royal account shared a sweet throwback photo of Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, in pale blue coats wearing silver helmets and posing on a fire truck with their cousins.

“The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988,” the caption reads.

In the photo, the late Princess Diana is wearing a beret over her short blonde locks, watching her kids and their cousins playing on the truck.

Prince William has always felt a special connection to the emergency services as a former air ambulance pilot himself. The caption also quotes Prince William’s thoughts on emergency services, saying, “As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances.”

For the special day, Prince William is visiting the Fire Fighters Charity’s Harcombe House in Devon, England, to learn more about the services they provide.

William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, recently attended her first day of school with her older brother, Prince George. For more, watch the clip below:

