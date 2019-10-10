Ed Sheeran was under a false impression about the subject matter of his visit when Prince Harry asked him to team up. In a cute new clip for World Mental Health Day, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex invites the 28-year-old "Perfect" singer into his home.

The video starts with an enthusiastic Sheeran getting his beard trimmed, and telling the camera, "Really excited today. I'm going to go and film a thing with Prince Harry. He contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which, you know, is going to be good. I've long admired him from afar."

When the pair finally meet up, Sheeran thanks Prince Harry for inviting him, saying, "This is something I'm quite passionate about."

"Me as well," Harry replies.

The redheaded Royal adds that he doesn't think the topic is "talked about enough" and adds, "I think people all over the world are really suffering."

Sheeran expresses he has been trying to work on a song about it.

"People just don't understand what it's like for people like us," Sheeran says, as a confused Harry does a double take. "Well, you know, with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it's time that we stood up and said. 'We're not going to take this anymore. We are ginger, and we're going to fight.'"

Harry then informs Sheeran that the video is actually about World Mental Health Day, as an embarrassed Sheeran deletes the phrase "Gingers Unite" from his computer.

The video ends with Harry and Sheeran encouraging people to seek help if they're struggling with mental health.

This isn't the first time a member of the Royal family has worked with a popular musician to promote mental health. In 2017, Prince William teamed up with Lady Gaga to talk mental health in a PSA video.

In addition to the funny video, Prince Harry also marked the special occasion with a visit to the Nottingham Academy on Thursday, where he was photographed goofing off with some local children.

