Meghan Markle recycled a special dress on a special anniversary for a special occasion!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a forest green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress on Tuesday for the WellChild Awards, and the look immediately sparked some deja vu.

The dress was originally worn by the duchess in November 2017, when she and her now-husband, Prince Harry, announced their engagement and did their first on-camera interview together.

Instead of the white wrap coat that Meghan wore in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace on that day, the new mom draped a tan Sentaler peacoat over her shoulders for Tuesday's event, carrying a small clutch purse with a ribbon handle. The coat was also a recycled piece as Meghan previously wore it to a royal family Christmas church service in 2018.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

CNN

Tuesday was also a special day as it marked the one-year anniversary of the couple's announcement that they were expecting their first child, which was revealed on their Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

Baby Archie was a big conversation topic at the WellChild Awards, as Meghan revealed (via royal reporters) that she "just took Archie for his first class," adding, "It was a lot of fun. He loved it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the @WellChild Awards this evening #WellChildAwardspic.twitter.com/9IFSw0ugrk — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) October 15, 2019

While talking with Milly, a little girl with red hair, Prince Harry also confirmed that his 5-month-old son is also a ginger, noting you can "see it in his eyebrows!"

Meghan already recycled several old pieces for her recent Royal Tour of Africa, on which she brought little Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tuk-tuk a ride to tonight's special #RoyalVisitPakistan reception at the iconic Pakistan National Monument, to celebrate the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship 🇬🇧🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/aZnBmGCUQZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2019

Green was the color of the day for the royals as Meghan's brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, stepped out in stunning green looks at an evening event while on their Royal Tour of Pakistan, where they arrived via tuk-tuk.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

